(Photo) Oh no: Another Liverpool player on crutches and protective boot after costly final

Wataru Endo has joined Liverpool’s growing injury list after playing a crucial part in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea.

The Japanese international was instrumental in the 1-0 win – courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s header in extra-time – dominating the Blues’ midfield across normal and extra time.

The sight of him on crutches and in a protective boot, however, will have set alarm bells ringing at Anfield with Ryan Gravenberch also suffering the effects of the final in Wembley.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of James Pearce’s X account: