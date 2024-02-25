(Video) Enzo Fernandez looks murderous after what Liverpool fan told him during cup walk of shame

Enzo Fernandez was not in the mood for a bit of fan banter it seems after Chelsea slumped to a 1-0 defeat in extra time in the Carabao Cup final.

Footage taken by @liam_hollett5 at Wembley shows the Chelsea midfielder offering a murderous look at one fan after a cheeky comment was fired his way: “Enzo, unlucky lad!”

In fairness, he’s sure to have heard far worse from opposing fans!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @liam_hollett5: