Good news on Endo injury: Liverpool get positive post-match update on Carabao hero

Grins widened into grimaces at the price Liverpool have paid for their success in the Carabao Cup.

Both Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were seen making their way around Wembley post-match on crutches after a record-extending 10th League Cup victory.

The good news: The Japanese international injury concern may not be as worrying as first thought, judging by Chris Williams’ post-match commentary on X (formerly Twitter).

Good news for Wataru Endo?

According to HealthandCare: “One of the most common uses for the AirSelect Short Walker Boot is aiding recovery from ankle and foot sprains. Sprains are categorised by doctors according to their severity.”

It goes on to add: “The Aircast AirSelect Short Walker Boot can also aid recovery if you’ve suffered a stress or stable fracture of the bones in the foot.”

Potentially very good news for our resident Japanese international it seems!

We wouldn’t be risking him or any of our senior contingent against Southampton in the cup, of course!

Plus, we’d rather suspect Jurgen Klopp will be careful about bringing back certain squad members for our league trip to Nottingham Forest too!

Looks like we could be trusting in the youth once more for the foreseeable future. That’s not necessarily a bad thing if our latest cup victory is anything to go by!

