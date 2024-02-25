(Video) Injury blow: Ryan Gravenberch leaving on a stretcher after nasty Caicedo challenge

Jurgen Klopp was left infuriated by the failure to punish Moises Caicedo for a nasty challenge on Ryan Gravenberch.

The Dutchman was seen stretchered off the pitch following contact with the Ecuadorian international in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley stadium.

It remains to be seen just how long we’ll be without our summer signing, with our burgeoning injury list ever-growing.

Is it too early to be discussing an injury crisis at Liverpool? It looks like we might be already there.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @oltsport_: