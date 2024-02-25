(Video) Oh wow: Incredible Kelleher save only bettered by Endo last-ditch block

Liverpool have Caoimhin Kelleher and Wataru Endo to thank after the pair ensured the score remained level in the the first-half of action.
Chelsea advanced quickly into the Liverpool box, courtesy of a superb ball played into the final third by Moises Caicedo.
Cole Palmer couldn’t finish off his chance in the box, with the Reds’ goalkeeper pulling off a superb close-range save. Our Japanese international put his body on the line to ensure the resulting rebound wasn’t finished off in the box.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkyFootball:
What a SAVE from Kelleher! 🧤😤
HUGE chance for Chelsea to take the lead in the #CarabaoCupFinal 😰 pic.twitter.com/cPuHbQAhX4
