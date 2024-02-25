‘Brilliant’: Journalist can’t believe how good £500k Liverpool player has been against Chelsea

Caoimhin Kelleher has been a force of nature for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea.

The £512,298-valued shotstopper (according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) earned praise from journalist Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter) for his first-half efforts.

Wow, that last Chelsea passage of play sums up this game. Caoimhin Kelleher has just been a magnet. He's had a brilliant game.🥊 pic.twitter.com/doE6EZPTde — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 25, 2024

On three separate occasions, the ex-Ringmahon Rangers goalkeeper delivered invaluable interventions, including a one-v-one with Conor Gallagher, to keep the scoreline level going into extra-time.

No Alisson? No problem

It’s worth noting that Alisson Becker still wouldn’t have played a part in the fixture had he avoided picking up an injury during team training.

Still, the performance of Liverpool’s No.2 has been nothing short of exceptional given the circumstances.

He’s certainly not the only starter deserving of plaudits in what is a depleted squad at Wembley stadium.

Though, there’s no question that Chelsea may already be lifting the Carabao Cup without his efforts in between the sticks for the Reds today.

