(Photo) Liverpool player on crutches ahead of Wembley final; Reds won’t see him back for weeks

It will have come to no surprise to Liverpool fans that Curtis Jones will have no part to play in the latest edition of the Carabao Cup final.

The young Scouser was spotted walking into Wembley on crutches ahead of the clash with Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea.

Pep Lijnders has already suggested that the 23-year-old will be back in action around the time of the upcoming international break in March.

He’ll be greatly missed in the meantime!

You can catch the picture below, courtesy of @LivEchoLFC: