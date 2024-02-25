(Video) The nasty Caicedo challenge that injured Gravenberch; no card given

Liverpool fans across the globe will have been left scratching their heads after the absolute failure to punish Moises Caicedo for a horrible tackle on Ryan Gravenberch.
A challenge, it has to be emphasised, that left the Dutchman being escorted off the pitch on a stretcher befoe the half-hour mark.
And Mauricio Pochettino was of the opinion that the officials would favour his opponent!
Laughable stuff, all things considered!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ViktorFagerLFC:
No red card
No yellow card
No free-kick
Gravenberch being stretchered off after 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/13mx4U7O7j
— Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) February 25, 2024