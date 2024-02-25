(Video) New Liverpool player spotted on crutches after Carabao Cup win

Liverpool Football Club have another League Cup trophy to their name following Virgil van Dijk’s late headed winner in extra-time.

Footage of the post-trophy lift in the stands saw Ryan Gravenberch hobbling down the steps on crutches following his first-half exit.

The Dutchman had been forced off the pitch after Moises Caicedo’s reckless challenge saw him stretchered off the field of play.

Here’s hoping the former Bayern man’s injury isn’t as serious as it appears.

You can catch the clip below via Streamable: