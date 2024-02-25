Forget Salah: £140k-p/w Liverpool teammate will be key to unlocking Chelsea – opinion

There’s a possibility that all three of Dominik Szoboszlai, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez could be available for Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea.

Then again, the Merseysiders may not benefit from any one option being available. Pep Lijnders made clear in his pre-match presser that the fitness levels of the trio in question would be closely monitored ahead of the trip down to Wembley.

On that basis, the inclination of many may be to rest our hopes on our Egyptian King.

Liverpool need Darwin Nunez

It goes without saying that we’re most certainly a more formidable prospect with our No.11 in the side than not.

That said, Nunez’s unique ability to attract and create chances for the forward line may prove critical. Especially so against a Chelsea side that, prior to our last league meeting, had held Liverpool to four 0-0 results and one 1-1 league draw.

Understat data attests that our former Penarol hitman (on £140,000-a-week according to Capology) is currently our biggest goal threat with an xG 14.79.

Highest xG without scoring in a PL game this season:
◉ 1.61 – Darwin Núñez (Liverpool vs. Newcastle)

◎ 1.58 – Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton vs. Newcastle)

◎ 1.35 – Neal Maupay (Everton vs. Fulham)

◎ 1.14 – Darwin Núñez (Liverpool vs. Aston Villa) Something in the water on… https://t.co/Hxe53jrjW1 — Squawka (@Squawka) January 1, 2024

Having been available for the vast majority of games this season, there isn’t a significant of pool of data to dive into to compare Liverpool’s attacking threat without the No.9.

Though we coped well against Luton Town with a front-three of Harvey Elliott, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, there’s no question in our eyes that Nunez’s return would boost our chances of lifting silverware today.

