(Video) Fresh Nunez footage best yet: Liverpool fans will love what he’s doing in the stands

Darwin Nunez was positively thrilled with Liverpool’s latest cup success, judging by footage shared on X this evening.

The Uruguayan, not deemed fit enough to play a part in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in extra time, was overjoyed at the full-time whistle.

Sky Sports footage captured the former Penarol hitman powering past Curtis Jones onto the pitch like a stallion bursting from the stables.

We can’t wait to have you back in competitive action, Darwin.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @mdeeks76 (originating from Sky Sports):