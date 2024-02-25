(Video) Fresh Nunez footage best yet: Liverpool fans will love what he’s doing in the stands

Darwin Nunez was positively thrilled with Liverpool’s latest cup success, judging by footage shared on X this evening.
The Uruguayan, not deemed fit enough to play a part in the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in extra time, was overjoyed at the full-time whistle.
Sky Sports footage captured the former Penarol hitman powering past Curtis Jones onto the pitch like a stallion bursting from the stables.
We can’t wait to have you back in competitive action, Darwin.
