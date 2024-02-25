(Video) Tsimikas’ x-rated goal celebration with Van Dijk will have every fan in tears

News Videos
Posted by

Kostas Tsimikas will go down as one of the most beloved Liverpool squad players of the Jurgen Klopp era.

His – ahem – shall we say, interesting, goal celebration after Virgil van Dijk scored the winner for the Reds in the Carabao Cup final will have certainly raised eyebrows from the fanbase and quite a few chuckles!

The Merseysiders have secured a record-extending 10th League Cup at Wembley.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FootyHumour:

More Stories Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *