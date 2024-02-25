(Video) Watch Van Dijk’s FIRST trophy lift as Liverpool captain after Carabao Cup triumph

You can’t win anything with kids, they say.

It was Virgil van Dijk’s winner that saw Liverpool overcome Chelsea in extra-time at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final.

But you simply can’t take anything away from several teenagers and young footballers that helped steer the Reds over the line in the English capital.

Best of all – we got to see our new skipper’s first trophy lift along with Jurgen Klopp following Jordan Henderson’s summer exit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: