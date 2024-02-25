(Video) Van Dijk’s ice cold four-word statement in Liverpool dressing room is glorious footage

Virgil van Dijk has endured more than his fair share of criticism in the Liverpool and Netherlands shirt.

Though the Dutchman’s focus has never wavered, you can’t blame him for expressing some humanity in his statement to the cameras after the Reds’ success in the Carabao Cup.

“Thought I was finished,” the former Southampton man declared when the camera turned to him inside the Reds’ Wembley dressing room.

32 years of age and showing absolutely no sign of stopping. He’s our No.4 and don’t you forget it!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official X account: