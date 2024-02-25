(Video) Watch what Wataru Endo did to Moises Caicedo during Carabao Cup clash

Wataru Endo’s performance in the Carabao Cup final will have merited some amazement at his £16.2m transfer fee this summer.

£100m plus signing Moises Caicedo, by contrast, arguably looked the inferior midfielder, with the Japanese international dominating the middle of the park.

One physical battle between the pair certainly cemented that point. The former Brighton & Hove Albion player attempted to push his Liverpool counterpart off the ball, only to be bodied on the turf.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @hennes222296161: