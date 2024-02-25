(Video) What Liverpool players & staff spotted doing inside Wembley dressing room post-match

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for… never mind the trophy lift, never mind the on-pitch celebrations, we know you all want the dressing room clips.

The Liverpool squad was, as many might have expected, in a rather jubilant mood after recording their 10th League Cup win – a record-extending achievement for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The likes of Luis Diaz and Co. were spotted leading the post-match celebrations inside the Wembley dressing room to the tune of Dua Lipa anthem ‘One Kiss’.

Imagine supporting another football club. Seriously!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official X account: