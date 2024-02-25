(Video) Embarrassing VAR call: Why Van Dijk’s header goal disallowed vs Chelsea

Liverpool’s captain delivered once more from a set-piece with a terrific header to put the Reds into the lead.

Virgil van Dijk beat Ben Chilwell on the jump with a perfect header from Andy Robertson’s free-kick to send the Merseysiders 1-0 up.

However, Chris Kavanagh was sent to the monitor to review the effort and ensured Chelsea were handed a let-off, disallowing the goal after Wataru Endo was adjudged to have blocked Levi Colwill.

Goal disallowed after Endo, who was offside, blocked Levi Colwill.❌ https://t.co/ebPwb7BY9n — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 25, 2024

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: