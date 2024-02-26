(Image) Alexander-Arnold’s one-word social media post with amazing image is perfect

Liverpool fans are buzzing with the fact that, against all the odds, we managed to win a trophy with a squad battered by injuries and full of kids but Trent Alexander-Arnold summed it up perfectly.

After the match, our injured vice captain took to the pitch and posed alongside all the other academy graduates and shared the picture to his X account.

Writing a simple caption of: ‘Homegrown. ❤️🏆’ summed it up perfectly as the amount of talent that has been nurtured is amazing.

We owe so much to Jurgen Klopp for having trust in the young players but also the entire academy that works tirelessly for one youngster to make it – never mind a whole team.

