(Video) Spine-tingling rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ says it all about Liverpool fans

With the game at 0-0 in extra time, a team of kids on the pitch and a legendary manager in his final campaign – the Liverpool fans took upon themselves to lift and thank the players.

In what was a spine-tingling rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’, the travelling Kop were loud and proud – just how Jurgen Klopp would want us to be.

You can hear the commentary of Jamie Carragher stating that this was a message of thanks and support to the young players who were competing so well with a team of superstars.

The fact that this was before Virgil van Dijk’s winning goal made it even more special and says everything about what us fans do best.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans courtesy of Sky Sports (via @SajadIqbalLFC on X):

Just got back home. How blessed are we that we support Liverpool football club! No club does it like us, we are the envy of every club. Spoke to two Chelsea fans at the services who admitted they were in awe hearing Allez Allez Allez from the opposite end. The supporters today… pic.twitter.com/AzQRgMp8Uf — Sajad (@SajadIqbalLFC) February 26, 2024

