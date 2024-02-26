‘Unbelievable talent’: Ryan Babel really impressed with LFC player; only 450 league mins played

Virgil van Dijk’s true captain’s performance in the Carabao Cup final will be forever etched in history, though Caoimhin Kelleher’s efforts likewise shouldn’t be forgotten.

The Republic of Ireland international was pivotal in ensuring Liverpool made it through to extra-time at Wembley.

Such was the quality of the performance that former Red Ryan Babel hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to praise the shotstopper’s ‘unbelievable talent’.

Kelleher is unbelievable talent #LFC — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) February 25, 2024

It’s the second League Cup final the former Ringmahon Rangers star (currently on 450 league minutes played) has not only started but also secured silverware in.

Jurgen Klopp would very much agree

Those that don’t wish to take Babel’s word for it need only watch Jurgen Klopp’s post-match interview.

The German tactician labelled our backup ‘keeper ‘the best No.2 in the world’ after we lifted our 10th League Cup.

Caoimhin Kelleher, what a player 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/3g1hnsQC62 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 26, 2024

Could you imagine if we’d sold Kelleher in the prior summer window?

There will surely be interest in Kelleher

We’re incredibly fortunate to blessed with this calibre of goalkeeping talent across the board.

It does mean there’s a certain amount of inevitability that other outfits will begin to realise this too, which could pave the way for the 25-year-old’s exit.

If so, he’ll leave with the club’s blessing having played an instrumental part in our cup success over the years.

