(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher’s Wembley highlights show his amazing performance

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup at Wembley and it can’t be underestimated how important Caoimhin Kelleher was for this achievement, after a performance that impressed many.

Winning the player of the match on the club’s X account and keeping out a 2.95 xG for Chelsea is all the proof needed as to why Virgil van Dijk labelled his ‘keeper as ‘world class’.

Making a string of important and impressive saves, the Irishman has really stood up to the test of filling in for the injured Alisson Becker.

With more big games on the horizon, our No.62 needs to keep this high performance level and there’s no reason why he won’t.

