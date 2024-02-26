(Video) Carragher recalls Ferguson’s prophetic Jurgen Klopp statement that will ring true with every fan

The appointment of Jurgen Klopp in 2015 excited the vast majority, if not all, of the Liverpool fanbase.

Speaking about the manager, in a clip published in the wake of the Reds’ Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea, Jamie Carragher recalled a rather prophetic statement from Manchester United legend Alex Ferguson.

The legendary Premier League manager once told our former centre-half: “You’ve got a manager!”

Never were truer words spoken. Though he’ll be leaving another god at Anfield when he calls time on an illustrious Liverpool career.

