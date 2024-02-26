(Video) Ben Chilwell’s embarrassing spat with Bobby Clark reveals his true character

Liverpool had a squad of inexperienced options for a League Cup final and it led to players like Bobby Clark getting an opportunity to shine at Wembley.

However, Ben Chilwell took it upon himself to start picking fights with the youngsters and after having a go at Conor Bradley – attention turned to his 19-year-old teammate.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love the first person to celebrate with Klopp after cup win; didn’t even play

The 27-year-old can be seen hurling a mouthful of obscene and offensive language towards the teenager, revealing his true character.

It was embarrassing from the England international and our young midfielder dealt with the situation brilliantly.

You can watch the clip of Chilwell and Clark via @LFCxSoph on X:

Ben Chilwell really is rattled by all our younger players isn’t he pic.twitter.com/u3JCRHZRaM — Soph (@LFCxSoph) February 25, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment