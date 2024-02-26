(Video) What Peter Drury said about Liverpool’s cup win will set hairs on end

Who better than Peter Drury to pay tribute to the ‘Kop kids’ after Liverpool defeated Chelsea in extra-time in the Carabao Cup final?

Despite Ryan Gravenberch going off injured in the first-half, despite Virgil van Dijk having what appeared a legitimate winner cancelled out, the Merseysiders secured their first piece of silverware of the season.

“Liverpool without compromise, Liverpool when they insist, Liverpool for every taste, rock and roll, heavy metal, rhythm at the expense of the blues,” the Sky Sports commentator said.

What a way to commemorate the incredible efforts of a side battered and bruised, without key players but still possessing all of the fight and spirit you’d associate with a Jurgen Klopp team.

No one comes close to either one of our German tactician or Drury in their respective roles, in our view.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports (via @baggedfc_):