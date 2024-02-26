(Video) Liverpool fans will love the first person to celebrate with Klopp after cup win; didn’t even play

If the Carabao Cup victory against Chelsea showed anything about our team, it’s that they are together and the celebrations with Jurgen Klopp at the full-time whistle illustrated this perfectly.

Streams of players and coaches ran past the manager to celebrate on the pitch but it was Dominik Szoboszlai who was first to greet the boss.

Despite being injured and unable to participate in the match, our No.8 was running freely and the jump into the Germans arms was amazing.

It just shows the togetherness that has been built within the dressing room that a player who hasn’t even been here and year and didn’t play in the final, feels so involved already.

