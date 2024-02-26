Jude Bellingham sends three-word message to Virgil van Dijk after League Cup success

Jude Bellingham may now be plying his trade in Spain with La Liga giants Real Madrid but the Englishman was clearly keeping an eye on yesterday’s League Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley.

The former Birmingham City ace sent a three-word message to Virgil van Dijk following the game after the Dutchman netted the only goal of the game in extra-time to win Jurgen Klopp’s side their 10th League Cup trophy.

Our No.4 uploaded a number of pictures to his Instagram account (spotted by @404NUNEZ on X)after our success at Wembley South alongside the caption: ‘That’s for you, LIVERPOOL! ❤️‘.

A number of his teammates commented various replies under the post but the most notable came from Bellingham, reading: ‘What a player‘.

READ MORE: (Video) Caoimhin Kelleher’s Wembley highlights show his amazing performance

Bellingham broke the hearts of many Liverpool supporters last summer when he decided to move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund despite strong reports suggesting Klopp’s side were interested in his signature.

The Madrid No.5 is enjoying a brilliant debut campaign in the Spanish capital – registering 20 goals and eight assists in 29 games (across all competitions) – and he’s proving that Carlo Ancelotti and Co. were right to splash an initial £88m on him (TNT Sports).

He’s stepped up on numerous occasions to help his side to victory – just as van Dijk did two minutes from time last night – and it’s nice to see the talented midfielder recognising the defender’s world-class ability.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment