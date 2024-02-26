(Video) Klopp dedicates fist pump celebration to Liverpool players after Wembley win

Jurgen Klopp is known for his fist pump celebration and when we watch Liverpool win a cup at Wembley, it’s no surprise that we saw it once again.

However, this time was a bit different as the boss was clearly reluctant to take the credit and wanted to ensure it was his players who were cheered.

After asking for more noise from the fans, the 56-year-old turned to his players and performed his celebration to them.

This was his way of showing the fans that it was the whole squad of players who deserved the acclaim and not just our manager.

