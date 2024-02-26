(Video) What Klopp did to Chris Kavanagh at full-time was telling

Jurgen Klopp would have been beaming with pride as he watched his side battle and secure victory in the Carabao Cup final but he was certainly far from impressed with Chris Kavanagh.

When our manager went to shake hands with the officials at full-time, it was telling that the German did so with both linesmen and the fourth official but ignored the referee totally.

After the match the 56-year-old said that the Manchester-born official was not at the ‘level of the game’ (via Daily Mail) and this was an understandable opinion.

If we take just the Moises Caicedo incident with Ryan Gravenberch, for that to be missed and unpunished was farcical and there were many more errors that followed.

You can watch the video of Klopp and Kavanagh courtesy of Sky Sports (via @tempous271 on X):

That's why Boss ignored this low-level referee. pic.twitter.com/XqUQXUUzb6 — NETT38 (@tempous271) February 26, 2024

