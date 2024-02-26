(Video) Jurgen Klopp sends brilliant message to jealous rivals after cup win

Liverpool lifted the League Cup for the tenth time and Jurgen Klopp ensured to send a message to anyone who tries to downplay our achievements.

Speaking with beIN Sports, the 56-year-old said: “Fans of other clubs will say it’s just the Carabao, you wish to be here!”

It’s the perfect way to sum up a victory in this competition and the way in which the German delivered this statement, just makes us love him even more.

The pain we’re going to feel when he leaves Anfield is not worth thinking about but for now, he keeps delivering us all memories that will last forever.

