(Video) Two Liverpool players drop injury hints during Carabao Cup revelry as Klopp reacts

Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai were deemed not fit enough to play a part in the Carabao Cup final.

You would never have thought it in a million years after watching Sky Sports’ coverage of the post-match celebrations!

The cheeky duo were spotted leaping over the hoardings on their way to the pitch as they joined in the revelry.

Jurgen Klopp even noted the matter in his post-match comments, jokingly promising to speak with his medical team about their sudden recoveries.

Klopp jokes: "Darwin and Dom are not fit, that's why they didn't play, but in the celebrations they looked 100% so I will have to speak with the medical department about that."#LFC — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) February 25, 2024

It’s probably fair to assume they’re both not far off from a full return to the matchday squad.

Though we’d be inclined to imagine that the manager would be reluctant to start any of his regular seniors in our upcoming cup bout with Southampton.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @w10lmx):