(Video) James McConnell’s turn, dribble and pass shows why Klopp trusted him in the final

James McConnell was one of the many inexperienced players on the pitch for Liverpool against Chelsea but he didn’t perform like it and one moment encapsulated this.

Collecting the ball from Caoimhin Kelleher, the 19-year-old first turned away from an on-rushing Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku.

The Newcastle-born academy graduate then drove at Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield, weaving past Enzo Fernandez on his way.

Finally, our teenage midfielder then played a ball out wide to Harvey Elliott which was just cut out by Ben Chilwell but it was a remarkable show of bravery and skill to do so well beforehand.

You can watch the McConnell turn, dribble and pass courtesy of Sky Sports (via @MegwaDaniel on X):

