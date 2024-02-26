(Video) New Darwin Nunez footage from Carabao Cup is a must-watch for fans

Darwin Nunez needed no encouragement to join in with the post-match celebrations at Wembley last night.

Footage shared on socials by Liverpool tracked the Uruguayan bursting from his seat at the full-time whistle, even (gently) pushing Curtis Jones aside before clearing the hoardings.

Could you blame him, or Dominik Szoboszlai, given the manner in which we secured our 10th League Cup win?

What an incredible day for all involved with this football club.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official X account: