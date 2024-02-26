(Video) The one-word instruction that Van Dijk gave the whole squad before trophy lift

It was a big moment for Virgil van Dijk as he lifted a trophy for Liverpool as captain, for the first time but he didn’t make it something about him and that’s why he’s the perfect leader.

Other than asking Jurgen Klopp to lift the cup with him, our No.4 could be seen saying a simple instruction to the whole squad: “Together”.

It’s a word that sums up this team as it’s so easy to say that everyone played their part but this was an entire club effort to get over the line, something that is only possible if everyone is together.

The future may be uncertain after we lose our manager but it’s hard not to be excited about the future of this squad of amazing young players.

You can view Van Dijk’s instruction courtesy of DAZN (via @HotActionKOP on X):

Class act from Virgil lifting there lifting the trophy with Jürgen together 🫶😭🫶#CarabaoCupFinal #Winners pic.twitter.com/ljwIVGsSm1 — Klopp Action Kop 🤟♥️ (@HotActionKOP) February 25, 2024

