(Video) Pochettino’s reason for Carabao Cup decision so baffling it needs a second watch

Chelsea’s decision to not go for the jugular when it appeared they had the upper hand against a youthful Liverpool side in extra time will have raised a few eyebrows.

Though not quite as many as for Mauricio Pochettino’s admission that his side was playing for penalties against a team with several youth players on the pitch.

Goodness gracious. Say what you will about the comparative lack of experience of players like Mikhaylo Mudryk to Virgil van Dijk, but that’s an astonishing decision to make in the circumstances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC Sport: