‘Different class’: Andy Robertson has seen something remarkable on Liverpool’s training ground

If there was any doubt over the mentality of Liverpool’s up and coming stars, it was firmly dispelled on the pitch against Chelsea yesterday.

The likes of Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark and James McConnell earned plaudits from senior teammate Andy Robertson who labelled the trio ‘different class’.

“The academy has been put to use over the last two games, that’s for sure, but they did a tremendous job,” the former Hull City star was quoted as saying by The Herald.

“We didn’t believe it was a risk. What else are we meant to do? That was our bench and the quality they have we can see at the training ground every day. We just wanted them to express themselves and that is what we tried to help them with.

“Credit to the academy coaches, how much hard work they have put in to produce these players, but also the experienced players and manager and coaches who have said ‘Go out and play with freedom on the biggest stage. Go and enjoy it and don’t come off with any regrets’ and I think they all did that.

“Bobby Clark, James, they were all different class but Bobby really took the game by the scruff of the neck. He showed composure as well. It’s incredible.”

The Merseysiders secured a 1-0 victory over the Blues in extra time at Wembley to lift their 10th League Cup.

Fans won’t have to wait long for Jurgen Klopp’s men to be back in action, with a FA Cup meeting due on Wednesday against Southampton.

For those that are dying for a distraction ahead of the next cup clash, we have just the solution: Try Yggdrasil slot online for free.

There’s plenty of thumb-ready content to dive into, with in-game promo features and boost tools that put players at the centre of the action.

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable talent’: Ryan Babel really impressed with LFC player; only 450 league mins played

READ MORE: Good news on Endo injury: Liverpool get positive post-match update on Carabao hero

What do the stats say?

It goes without saying that the consistently high standard of performance we’ve been witnessing from Conor Bradley, week in week out, has almost mind-boggling given the calibre of player he’s been filling in for.

When discussing the absentees from the game, the first thought of fans may be Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez. To be delivering on the right flank in the absence of Liverpool’s chief creator in Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, is no mean feat.

In the Carabao Cup final alone, our 20-year-old Academy graduate registered two clearances, three tackles, won 4/8 ground duels, 2/3 aerial duels and completed 76% of his passes (13/17), according to Sofascore.

Quite impressive given Jurgen Klopp tasked the fullback with slotting in up top to fill Harvey Elliott’s initial slot after Ryan Gravenberch’s injury.

Don’t forget Jayden Danns

Not to skip over the contributions of Bobby Clark and James McConnell, though we do feel Jayden Danns’ cameo is just as worthwile a mention.

The teenager doesn’t doesn’t boast a stacked stat sheet, though the eye test more than made clear how much of a threat he can be for Liverpool coming off the bench to take advantage of tired legs.

With the Blues threatening to take total control of the tie in extra time, the arrival of the U21s forward helped force Mauricio Pochettino’s men on the back foot, steering momentum back in our favour.

There’s another prospect on our books with a potentially bright future in the senior side.

We know we keep saying it, but it’s such a shame that Jurgen Klopp won’t be the man to watch over his development over the next decade or so.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!