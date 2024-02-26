Ruben Amorim’s November position could be about to change; Liverpool must be vigilant

Ruben Amorim was quick to dismiss rumours linking him with roles outside of the Portuguese top-flight.

The Sporting Lisbon boss is thought to be well-regarded by executives at Liverpool, whilst also having earned links to Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea.

“I’m not going to dwell on my future, I’ve already said what I had to say,” the former Braga head coach was quoted as saying by TeamTalk. “Every time I talk about it the topic comes up again. I just want to beat Rio Ave [on Sunday night] and then we’ll see.”

Spurs and the Blues appear set to stay the course with their current managers, for the time being at least.

Though questions remain over Erik ten Hag’s future following a slight change in management behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Has Amorim addressed United rumours?

Why yes, he has indeed.

The Portuguese coach had this to say on questions about taking the Manchester United job: “We don’t know the future, it depends on the results.

“It has more to do with the general idea of what we need as a team, extra pressure so we don’t hide.

“Regarding the future, I have an idea for the end of the season but I won’t say it now. But the results and the context take us to something different.

“I don’t want to be commenting on these things. I have not been contacted by Manchester United.”

It’s a situation we’ll want to keep a very close eye on regardless, especially should INEOS’ Jim Ratcliffe opt to kick off a new era with a clean slate across the board.

We’re holding out hope of Liverpool securing what appears to be our No.1 target in Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, of course.

Though it simply can’t hurt to keep our options open. Just in case our former midfielder decides to stay put or take up a role with Bayern instead.

We wouldn’t want to be left in a position where we’re scrolling further down the shortlist whilst our league rivals are getting to grips with life under Amorim.

