(Video) What Mo Salah did to Alexander-Arnold at Wembley is beautiful

Liverpool’s first-team squad was ravaged with injuries and in Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there weren’t many more important players that missed out on the game.

As the whole squad celebrated our triumph, the academy players posed for a picture and one new angle of the moment shows that our Egyptian King pushed his vice captain to be involved.

It seems that Pep Lijnders was also instrumental and it shows a real awareness for how far our No.66 has come from our academy, joining the rest of the youngsters.

This is just another brilliant reason to love this amazing team who keep on impressing us.

You can watch the video of Salah and Alexander-Arnold via @SamueILFC on X:

Mo Salah telling Trent to get in the academy photo is wholesome. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JLy0wj904b — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 26, 2024

