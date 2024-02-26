‘Looks after them’ – Tim Sherwood says Liverpool youngsters will benefit so much from ‘dream’ teammate

Tim Sherwood has explained one Liverpool ace in particular is an absolute ‘dream’ for any manager.

Virgil van Dijk led a youthful Liverpool side to their 10th League Cup trophy last night against Chelsea at Wembley with the Dutchman’s bullet header late in extra-time proving the difference between the two sides.

Injuries to Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, to name a few, meant the Reds were far from full strength against Mauricio Pochetinno’s side but our No.4 and his teammates battled themselves to glory in the capital.

Former Premier League manager Sherwood has explained the Liverpool skipper ‘is a dream for any young kid’ and credited the 32-year-old’s leadership abilities.

“Virgil van Dijk is a dream for any young kid,” Shearwood said on the Kelly & Wrighty show (via The Boot Room). “He looks at it like I’m going to do my job and I’m going to look after you. I’m going to do the job for you it’s telling them boys push on, push on in there do what you’re good at don’t cover me up I can deal with it. Looks after them.

“You cannot be good as a young player if you haven’t got good teachers and the teacher not necessarily from the side line it has to come from within the team and I think Van Dijk is absolute manager’s dream.”

Alex Inglethorpe and the entire Academy staff deserve credit for their ability to continue spotting and producing top talents for Jurgen Klopp to use at senior level.

But when out on the pitch it’s van Dijk who’s in charge and he deserves the praise he’s received from Sherwood.

The XI that finished last night’s game was remarkable with the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jarell Quansah doing themselves proud when called upon from the bench.

Our No.4 stepped up once again to head in the only goal of the game and there’s a reason why he was handed the armband when Jordan Henderson left in the summer.

He’s a role model both on and off the pitch and the youngsters at the club will only benefit from sharing a dressing room with the Netherlands international.

