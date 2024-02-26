(Video) Virgil van Dijk praises ‘world class’ teammate after cup victory

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we won the Carabao Cup once again and although Virgil van Dijk was named man of the match, he had plenty of praise for one of his teammates.

Speaking after the game about Caoimhin Kelleher, the captain said: “I’m probably one of his biggest fans, I think, I’ve always said he’s world class and he stepped up today, again”.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp sends brilliant message to jealous rivals after cup win

It’s not a statement that any of our fans will disagree with and it’s safe to say that the 25-year-old has really stepped up in Alisson Becker’s absence.

Keeping out a 2.95 xG for Chelsea is a statistic that shows how well the Irish international performed and he’s yet another amazing young player from our club.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments on Kelleher via @SkyFootball on X:

"He's WORLD CLASS" 🤌 VVD full of praise for Caoimhin Kelleher and Liverpool's youth 🤌 pic.twitter.com/uJYdU9LK4y — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 25, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment