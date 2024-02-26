(Video) Conor Bradley almost makes x-rated Van Dijk comment; every fan will agree

Conor Bradley was suitably impressed with Virgil van Dijk’s match-winning contribution in the League Cup final.
The Northern Irishman came close to making an X-rated comment about his fellow defender’s disallowed and legal headers in a post-match chat with LFCTV: “Skip, Virgil, the two headers that he did score were fu- were brilliant, they were so.
“Obviously it bodes well that he’s so good at the back.”
Great save there, Conor!
No need to worry though – we’ve no doubt that every Reds fan would have agreed wholeheartedly with the sentiment either way!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap (originating from LFCTV):
@conorbradley03 yes, they were fucking brilliant pic.twitter.com/4piqYndlJ9
— The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) February 26, 2024