(Video) Conor Bradley almost makes x-rated Van Dijk comment; every fan will agree

Conor Bradley was suitably impressed with Virgil van Dijk’s match-winning contribution in the League Cup final.

The Northern Irishman came close to making an X-rated comment about his fellow defender’s disallowed and legal headers in a post-match chat with LFCTV: “Skip, Virgil, the two headers that he did score were fu- were brilliant, they were so.

“Obviously it bodes well that he’s so good at the back.”

Great save there, Conor!

No need to worry though – we’ve no doubt that every Reds fan would have agreed wholeheartedly with the sentiment either way!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Anfield Wrap (originating from LFCTV):