(Video) Harvey Elliott’s Van Dijk winner celebration says everything about this team

Harvey Elliott wasn’t the only player who was dead on his feet at the end of the game against Chelsea and his celebration for the winning goal said it all.

Falling to the floor in relief and exhaustion, it says it all about Jurgen Klopp’s team that so many of them simply couldn’t give any more.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool release new footage of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ inside Wembley

Luis Diaz was another who looked like they’d given absolutely everything and it’s such a relief that we got through the final with a winners’ medal, after the effort everyone put in.

It’s a game we’ll likely never forget and we owe a lot to Virgil van Dijk for a performance that was the true encapsulation of a captain.

You can watch Van Dijk and Elliott’s celebrations (from 17:40) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment