(Video) Pundit’s Liverpool saltiness laid bare with ridiculous Carabao Cup final rant

It seems that Liverpool’s record-extending Carabao Cup final triumph on Sunday is all too much for some salty pundits to take.

The Reds lifted the trophy for the 10th time at the weekend with an extra time victory over Chelsea, the result made all the more impressive by the number of academy products who helped Jurgen Klopp’s depleted side over the line at Wembley.

Rio Ferdinand was joined on his latest episode of FIVE by Joel Beya and Stephen Howson, with the latter claiming that the angle of LFC’s youngsters triumphing over adversity was overblown because the average age of the 11 players we had on the pitch at the final whistle was higher than the corresponding Blues XI.

The ex-Manchester United defender chimed in with ‘Age doesn’t lie’, and the evidently bitter Howson piled on by saying that Liverpool began with ‘only’ three academy products despite our injury list running into double figures.

The same pundit went on to use a foul-mouthed expression to complain that the Reds are media darlings to an excessive degree, trying to denigrate their achievements by saying that two of Klopp’s trophies have been won against Mauricio Pochettino.

The saltiness from him is downright pathetic, but he can moan all he wants as we’ll carry on winning silverware, thank you very much.

View Howson and Ferdinand’s comments below, via @Anything_LFC on X: