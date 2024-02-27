(Video) Jayden Danns tormented Chelsea in just his second senior game for Liverpool on Sunday

This time last week, Jayden Danns had never even been included in a first-team matchday squad. By Sunday night, he’d played his part in helping Liverpool to win the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Amid a spate of injuries to the Reds’ senior attackers, the 18-year-old came off the bench for just his second senior appearance, but you wouldn’t have known it judging by how much he tormented Chelsea during his 33 minutes on the pitch.

The teenager never hesitated to take on far more experienced opponents on Sunday, running at the Blues at every opportunity and recording two shots on target, the joint-most of anyone on his team in northwest London (Sofascore).

One of those was a header which forced a reaction save from Djordje Petrovic, while he was unlucky not to plunder his first senior goal for Liverpool from a goalmouth scramble which eventually saw Mauricio Pochettino’s side snuff out the danger.

Danns’ first-team career has currently lasted just over half an hour, but his cameos against Luton and Chelsea indicate that the Reds’ famed academy could be about to deliver another marvellous footballer for fans to savour.

You can view a compilation of the teenager’s Carabao Cup final exploits below, via @cflsilo on X (formerly Twitter):