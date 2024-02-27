Talks in progress: Liverpool working towards securing new contract for Reds forward – report

According to reports from Latin America, Liverpool are working towards securing a new deal for one forward at Anfield.

Honduran outlet Diez claimed that the Reds are hoping to finalise a contract renewal for Keyrol Figueroa, who they believe to have enormous potential.

The club are believed to have been in discussions with the 17-year-old’s representatives for several weeks, with their affairs expected to be finalised in the next month, and the proposed new deal would make him eligible for first-team selection.

READ MORE: (Images) Rumoured Liverpool away kit for 2024/25 emerges online; echoes of title-winning season

READ MORE: (Video) Ibou Konate had an amusing case of deja vu during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup celebrations

Figueroa, whose dad Maynor played in the Premier League for Wigan and Hull, has enjoyed a promising start to 2024 for Liverpool at underage level, with four goal contributions in his last three appearances in the Under-18 Premier League (Transfermarkt).

The teenager has eight goals in 11 caps for USA’s under-17s (Transfermarkt), and he appears to be impressing behind the scenes if the club are determined to secure his future and tie him down to a new contract.

If all goes to plan, he could become the latest in a long line of players to emerge from the academy ranks and get their chance in the Reds’ first team, with several youngsters helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to glory in the Carabao Cup final at the weekend.

Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley in particular have made a very difficult step up look remarkably easy, while James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns are among the other prodigies to have been given opportunities at senior level, with all three of those featuring at Wembley on Sunday.

Figueroa could be yet another name to keep an eye upon over the coming months, and hopefully Anfield chiefs will be successful in their reported attempts to finalise a new deal for the 17-year-old.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!