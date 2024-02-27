(Video) Klopp admits confusion over Bajcetic delays and provides injury update

Stefan Bajcetic is almost the forgotten man of this Liverpool side and after being the standout academy star of last season, Jurgen Klopp doesn’t know what’s causing the prolonged absence.

Speaking with the press, the German said: “Stefan is, that’s one of these things. I had lunch here and so I’m training, I sat there and thought, ‘why is he not playing!?’

“So, he’s obviously gaining fitness now, he’s running around like, wow.

“He’s doing everything but not yet, he didn’t get the green light yet for us for the team training and there’s nobody in this building who wants to hold him back so there might be some reasons to it.

“He’s pain free, completely pain free, which is obviously the most important thing. All checks we made like scans again, bone looks good that’s all fine when he’s just doing the stuff he’s doing now.”

It seems like everything is heading in the right direction but if the manager doesn’t know why the midfielder isn’t playing, it’s hard to know when we’ll see the 19-year-old make a comeback.

Given our current injury crisis, it would be great to have the former Celta Vigo teenager back but for now – the mysterious wait continues.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Bajcetic (from 12:16) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

