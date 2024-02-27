(Video) Not Gravenberch; Klopp delivers further fitness blow after Wembley injury

It was a day of dreams in that a depleted Liverpool side managed to get over the line in the Carabao Cup final but not without cost, as Jurgen Klopp delivered another injury blow.

Speaking with the press before our FA Cup clash with Southampton, the boss said: “Wataru got a proper knock as well. There we have to see as well.

“I wouldn’t say it’s much improved since Sunday but that’s how it is.”

It’s a big blow to see that Wataru Endo appears to be a doubt for the game at Anfield, as much for the knock-on effect it could have for the fixtures that follow.

We’ve learned that we can trust the kids to bail us out but it does feel as though our luck will run out soon.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Endo (from 0:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

