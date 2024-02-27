(Video) Watch as Jurgen Klopp’s father-like relationship with young players summed up at Wembley

Jurgen Klopp could well prove to be irreplaceable and his interactions with the younger members of our depleted squad at Wembley is one key reason for this.

After watching his heroic team secure victory against Chelsea, cameras present for the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube account managed to capture an amazing moment.

James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas were all lovingly embraced and the admiration they all have for the 56-year-old is very clear.

To have this respect and love from the academy graduates just shows how special our manager is.

You can watch Klopp, McConnell, Nyoni, Danns and Koumas (from 21:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

