(Video) Another injury; Klopp’s ‘really good’ midfielder spotted in agony after Wembley win

The fact that our team was so destroyed by injuries almost made the Carabao Cup victory even sweeter but Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for the problem to ease quickly.

After the match, Wataru Endo was spotted in a protective boot and crutches and new footage of our midfielder on the pitch at Wembley has been released.

It’s safe to say that the 31-year-old looked like he was in agony and this will be a massive blow for the manager, who has described the former Stuttgart man by saying: “his passing is really good, his awareness is really good, he finds his position better in possession, all these things” (via liverpoolfc.com).

It seems likely that missing the Southampton game in the FA Cup is on the cards but let’s hope that a Premier League return is possible.

You can watch the footage of Endo (from 20:19) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

