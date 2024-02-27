(Video) Ibou Konate had an amusing case of deja vu during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup celebrations

Ibrahima Konate has no issue with throwing himself into aerial duels against some powerful opponents in the Premier League, but much smaller objects can occasionally prove troublesome for the Frenchman!

When Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in 2022, the defender ended up with pieces of confetti in his eyes during the trophy lift, and rather remarkably a similar scene played out again at Wembley on Sunday while he and his teammates savoured the Reds’ latest success.

The curious coincidence wasn’t lost on the club’s social media admins, who posted a short video clip showing the celebrations from last weekend and two years ago divided into a split-screen, both of which featured the 24-year-old being tormented by the flying pieces of coloured paper.

As if beating Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final after a goalless 90 minutes of normal time wasn’t a sufficient helping of deja vu, Konate experienced it on another level again on Sunday, even if it wasn’t in the manner that he’d have intended!

You can see the split-screen clip of the Frenchman being bothered by confetti below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):