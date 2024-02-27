(Video) Konate and Gakpo copy Klopp’s fist pump celebrations in front of joyous Liverpool fans

It was a special day at Wembley as Liverpool clinched the Carabao Cup and it wasn’t just Jurgen Klopp who was performing his trademark fist pumps but his players too.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube account, we can see both Ibou Konate and Cody Gakpo doing their own celebrations with the boss.

As fans, we’re all dreading the idea of losing the 56-year-old but the players must be experiencing similar levels of apprehension and so all we can do now is enjoy the ride.

It’s hard to think anyone will ever truly replace the German.

You can watch the video of Klopp, Konate and Gakpo (from 21:02) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

